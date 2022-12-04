Which teams are playing in Liberty Bowl this season?

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is set for Wednesday, December 28 at 5:30 p.m. ET and will feature the Kansas Jayhawks taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The game will take place at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN.

Liberty Bowl info

Date: Wednesday, December 28

Kick off time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Liberty Bowl

City: Memphis, TN

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Kansas Jayhawks began the season 5-0, but a loss to TCU and an injury to QB Jalon Daniels sent their season tumbling. They only pulled off one win in the second half of the season, over Oklahoma State, and just barely qualified for a bowl. Daniels only appeared in eight games, but passed for 13 touchdowns and rushed for another six while limiting his interceptions to just two for the season.

Record: 6-6, 3-6 Big 12

SP+ Offense: 14

SP+ Defense: 108

FPI: +3.5

Against The Spread: 7-4-1

Over Total: 8-4

The Arkansas Razorbacks started the season strong with wins over Cincinnati and South Carolina, but were up and down from there. They fell to Alabama and LSU, as to be expected, but Texas A&M and Missouri also beat the Hogs. Quarterback KJ Jefferson was injured for several games, both of which Arkansas lost. Sophomore Raheim Sanders had a breakout year, rushing for over 1,400 yards and adding 12 touchdowns throughout the season.

Record: 6-6, 3-5 SEC

SP+ Offense: 19

SP+ Defense: 64

FPI: +6.9

Against The Spread: 6-6

Over Total: 9-3