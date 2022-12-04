 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why there was no handball called on England on Senegal shot attempt

By David Fucillo
Ismaila Sarr of Senegal shoots past Jordan Pickford of England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Senegal had a huge opportunity against England in the 23rd minute of their World Cup Round of 16 match. Harry Maguire turned the ball over and Boulaye Dia got a shot attempt on a cross from Krépin Diatta. Jordan Pickford blocked it and then Ismaïla Sarr attempted a shot on the rebound. He booted it high and out of bounds.

On the shot, the ball was deflected off the arm of John Stones. While there are calls for a handball, FOX’s rules analyst Mark Clattenburg said a change in the rules meant it was not a handball because it was not a purposeful action. He was using his thigh to block the shot and it ricocheted to his arm. You can view video below, along with a photo of the shot and hit off the arm.

