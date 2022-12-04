Why there was no handball called on England on Senegal shot attempt

Senegal had a huge opportunity against England in the 23rd minute of their World Cup Round of 16 match. Harry Maguire turned the ball over and Boulaye Dia got a shot attempt on a cross from Krépin Diatta. Jordan Pickford blocked it and then Ismaïla Sarr attempted a shot on the rebound. He booted it high and out of bounds.

On the shot, the ball was deflected off the arm of John Stones. While there are calls for a handball, FOX’s rules analyst Mark Clattenburg said a change in the rules meant it was not a handball because it was not a purposeful action. He was using his thigh to block the shot and it ricocheted to his arm. You can view video below, along with a photo of the shot and hit off the arm.

After a VAR check no penalty is awarded for a handball pic.twitter.com/TMnuswe1Eg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022