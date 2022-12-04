 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jordan Henderson puts England up 1-0 with goal vs. Senegal

The Three Lions lead as half time nears.

By David Fucillo
Jordan Henderson of England celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

England and Senegal played an even match for much of the first half, but the Three Lions have jumped on top. Jordan Henderson punched in a shot in the 38th minute to give England a 1-0 lead. Jude Bellingham assisted on the goal.

Senegal had a shot on goal followed by a second shot in the 38th minute but came up just short. Boulaye Dia saw his shot attempt blocked by keeper Jordan Pickford, and then Ismaïla Sarr kicked the ball off John Stones and out of bounds. There was a question of whether Stones should be called for a handball, but it was ruled a deflection off his waist and thus not in violation of handball rules.

England entered the match -185 favorites to win the match in regular time at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Senegal was +600. England entered -425 overall to advance while Senegal was +320.

More From DraftKings Nation