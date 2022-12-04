Harry Kane puts England up 2-0 in first half stoppage time vs. Senegal

England is putting together an emphatic performance late in the first half against Senegal and is on track for a quarterfinals berth at the 2022 World Cup. Ten minutes after Jordan Henderson scored a goal to give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead, Harry Kane scored on an assisted breakaway as first half stoppage time came to a close. It was Kane’s first goal of this World Cup.

HARRY KANE MAKES IT TWO



England makes it 2-0 just before the half pic.twitter.com/stTSKqH4uI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

Once England took a 1-0 lead, Senegal appeared to get a bit flustered and it resulted in a critical mistake. They turned the ball over and England turned it into a fast break. Jude Bellingham got the fast break going and found Phil Foden on the left side. Foden quickly kicked the ball over to a wide open Kane who got it past Senegal keeper Édouard Mendy for the score.

If England holds on to win, they will face France in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.