Bukayo Saka puts England up 3-0 as they are running away from Senegal in World Cup

England is just about settled into the quarterfinals.

By David Fucillo
Bukayo Saka of England celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

England is officially running away from Senegal in their Round of 16 match. Bukayo Saka scored his third goal of the 2022 World Cup and England leads Senegal 3-0 after the 57th minute.

Barring an epic meltdown, the Three Lions are going to advance to the quarterfinals and face their long-time rivals, France. This will be the 32nd time the two soccer powers have faced off in international competition. England leads the all-time series 17-5-9 and won both times they previously faced off in the World Cup, in 1966 and 1982.

