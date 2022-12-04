Bukayo Saka puts England up 3-0 as they are running away from Senegal in World Cup

England is officially running away from Senegal in their Round of 16 match. Bukayo Saka scored his third goal of the 2022 World Cup and England leads Senegal 3-0 after the 57th minute.

England makes it 3-0 pic.twitter.com/EUlTRJHXLI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

Barring an epic meltdown, the Three Lions are going to advance to the quarterfinals and face their long-time rivals, France. This will be the 32nd time the two soccer powers have faced off in international competition. England leads the all-time series 17-5-9 and won both times they previously faced off in the World Cup, in 1966 and 1982.