Opening odds for France vs. England matchup in quarterfinal of 2022 World Cup

We take an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for France vs. England in 2022 World Cup quarterfinal.

By DKNation Staff
France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

It’ll be a heavyweight clash in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 World Cup as France take on England in a matchup of traditional European powers. France and England both made the semifinals in 2018 but did not face each other. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France vs. England moneyline odds (regular time)

France: +140
Draw: +210
England: +220

Early pick: France +140

This should be a tight contest with both teams playing extremely well on both ends of the pitch. Ultimately, a player like Kylian Mbappe should prove to be the difference for France. Take the defending champs to seal the deal in regular time.

France vs. England odds to advance

France: -145
England: +115

Early pick: France -145

France should get this one done in regulation, so there’s really no reason to take them in this category. However, they aren’t terrible value at -145.

