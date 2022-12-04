Opening odds for France vs. England matchup in quarterfinal of 2022 World Cup

It’ll be a heavyweight clash in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 World Cup as France take on England in a matchup of traditional European powers. France and England both made the semifinals in 2018 but did not face each other. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France vs. England moneyline odds (regular time)

France: +140

Draw: +210

England: +220

Early pick: France +140

This should be a tight contest with both teams playing extremely well on both ends of the pitch. Ultimately, a player like Kylian Mbappe should prove to be the difference for France. Take the defending champs to seal the deal in regular time.

France vs. England odds to advance

France: -145

England: +115

Early pick: France -145

France should get this one done in regulation, so there’s really no reason to take them in this category. However, they aren’t terrible value at -145.