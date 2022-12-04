Who is Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup for fantasy football

San Francisco 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo has been carted to the locker room and is questionable to return with an ankle injury. His backup is Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy and he’s in the game now against the Miami Dolphins.

Purdy was the 41st pick in the seventh round of the 2022 draft and is now playing in a huge NFL game. He has seen some spot work, but hasn’t done much with it, passing for 66 yards on 4-of-9 completions and tossing an interception in the blowout by the Chiefs.

While at Iowa St. Purdy completed 67.7% of his passes for 12,170 yards for 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

We can’t really expect much out of him for fantasy, but he does have yards after the catch studs, so there is a chance he could have some fantasy worth in deeper leagues.