Bradley Beal goes to locker room Sunday vs. Lakers with an undisclosed injury

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal went to the locker room Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers after apparently picking up an injury. The exact nature of the injury is not clear but Beal is not on the court for the time being.

Bradley Beal's heading to the locker room after pulling up with an apparent injury early in this 1st Q.



Washington, however, is on a 9-0 run after LAL started up 10-4. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 4, 2022

Even reporters are not sure what the injury is, but the Wizards were making a run against the Lakers after falling in an early hole prior to Beal departing. The shooting guard is Washington’s best player, so him suffering an injury and being ruled out would be a big loss. Both the Wizards and Lakers could use this win for different reasons. The Lakers are trying to build on a win over Milwaukee Friday, while the Wizards would like to start this week off right after a rough couple games.

If Beal is sidelined for an extended period of time, look for Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert and Will Barton to get more shots in Washington’s offense.