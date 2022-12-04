 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bradley Beal goes to locker room Sunday vs. Lakers with an undisclosed injury

Beal left Sunday’s game with an injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets
Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on December 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal went to the locker room Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers after apparently picking up an injury. The exact nature of the injury is not clear but Beal is not on the court for the time being.

Even reporters are not sure what the injury is, but the Wizards were making a run against the Lakers after falling in an early hole prior to Beal departing. The shooting guard is Washington’s best player, so him suffering an injury and being ruled out would be a big loss. Both the Wizards and Lakers could use this win for different reasons. The Lakers are trying to build on a win over Milwaukee Friday, while the Wizards would like to start this week off right after a rough couple games.

If Beal is sidelined for an extended period of time, look for Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert and Will Barton to get more shots in Washington’s offense.

More From DraftKings Nation