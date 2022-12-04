Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to enter transfer portal

Chris Hummer of 247 Sports reported on Sunday that Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will enter the transfer in the coming weeks. The news comes on the heels of the Tigers QB being benched during Saturday’s blowout victory over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game.

A five-star prospect coming out of high school, Uiagalelei seemed to be the heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence in the lineage of elite quarterbacks at Clemson. However, those shoes proved to be too big to fill. DJU struggled in his first full year as the starter in 2021, completing just 55.6% of his passes for 2,246 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Even with the arrival of No. 1 QB Cade Klubnik this season, Uiagalelei had the full confidence of head coach Dabo Swinney and improved upon his numbers. He finished the 2022 season with 2,521 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. However, DJU still couldn’t elevate the Clemson offense into elite territory and even struggled in certain spots. Dismal performances against Notre Dame and South Carolina at the end of the year didn’t do him any favors and with Swinney finally declaring Klubnik as the starter following the ACC title game, the writing was on the wall that his time in Clemson was over.

Uiagalelei will have a number of potential places he could land at through the portal. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him land closer to home at a Pac-12 program.