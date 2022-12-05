Best DFS lineup strategy for Saints-Bucs on Monday night

On Monday Night Football this week, the New Orleans Saints will travel down to Tampa to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a divisional rivalry.

Injuries

We know Tristan Wires is out which is a major blow to this Bucs offensive line. They will also be without Antoine Winfield again. The Saints will be without Juwan Johnson which hurts this offense. Johnson was one of their top targets in the red zone this season.

Captain’s Chair

Mike Evans, WR, Bucs — $14,400

Taking Brady here is tough because of his struggles versus the Saints in the past. They’re the one team in the NFL who has his number. However, Evans is due for a breakout, multi-touchdown game. Marshon Lattimore has been known to get under his skin in these matchups and Lattimore is questionable tonight. I would expect Evans to keep his cool tonight.

Chris Olave, WR, Saints — $12,600

Not many people will have Olave in the Captain’s Chair tonight, but I expect a big week from him. He could be the highest fantasy scorer in the game. I expect the Saints to be playing from behind which will force the Saints to throw the ball. Olave is their best receiver and he will make plays when thrown the ball.

Value Plays

Ryan Succop, K, Bucs — $4,000

Succop is one of the better kickers in the NFL and he usually produces. In a rivalry matchup with the Saints tonight, I expect the Bucs to score points. Succop should get multiple field goal opportunities in the game and a few extra points as well.

Adam Trautman, TE, Saints — $1,200

The Saints like to target their tight end in the red zone. Without Juwan Johnson, Trautman will be the next man up. Taysom Hill is considered a tight end, but he doesn't catch many passes. If Trautman can catch a touchdown pass tonight, he will be a great value play.