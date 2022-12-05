 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 13

The 49ers and Ravens are dealing with significant injury issues ahead of Week 14. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

By DKNation Staff
Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins and Jerome Baker #55 of the Miami Dolphins sack Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NFL has one more game to close out Week 13, and it’s been a busy week for odds movement. Plenty of favorites won on Sunday, but two injuries have shaken up the odds coming out of Sunday.

The 49ers beat the Dolphins in what looked like a potential Super Bowl preview coming into the game. However, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot on the team’s opening drive and will have season-ending surgery. Brock Purdy replaced him and while he did impress, San Francisco’s odds take a hit. The team is signing Josh Johnson to add some backup depth, but they face significant questions moving forward.

On the east coast, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury in the first quarter. Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson and helped the Ravens secure a 10-9 win. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson did not suffer a season-ending injury, but he could be day-to-day or week-to-week pending a Monday exam. The Ravens Super Bowl odds take a hit, even if Jackson only misses a game or two.

Meanwhile, the Bills are back on top as favorites after a big Week 13 for them. They beat the Patriots on Thursday Night Football and then watched the Dolphins and Chiefs both lose on Sunday. That gave them a one-game lead on Miami in the AFC East and the tie (and thus tiebreaker edge) with Kansas City for the No. 1 seed in the overall AFC standings.

This week also brings the first removal of teams from the board. The Texans and Bears were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and are now off the board for Super Bowl odds.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 14, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 14

Team Week 1 Week 13 Week 14
Buffalo Bills +550 +450 +350
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +400 +500
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +550 +500
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +900 +700
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +700 +1200
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +1800 +1200
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1600 +2000
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +1800 +2000
Miami Dolphins +4000 +1600 +2000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +2000 +2500
Tennessee Titans +4000 +3500 +4000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +6000 +4000
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +3000 +8000
New York Jets +13000 +7000 +10000
Washington Commanders +7000 +8000 +10000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +13000 +13000
New England Patriots +5000 +10000 +13000
New York Giants +13000 +15000 +15000
New Orleans Saints +4000 +25000 +15000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +20000 +20000
Detroit Lions +15000 +25000 +20000
Green Bay Packers +1000 +30000 +20000
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +20000 +25000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +25000 +25000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +80000 +25000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +15000 +30000
Arizona Cardinals +4000 +80000 +70000
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +50000 +80000
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +30000 +100000
Denver Broncos +1800 +100000 +100000
Chicago Bears +15000 +100000 OTB
Houston Texans +25000 +100000 OTB

