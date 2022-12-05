Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 13

The NFL has one more game to close out Week 13, and it’s been a busy week for odds movement. Plenty of favorites won on Sunday, but two injuries have shaken up the odds coming out of Sunday.

The 49ers beat the Dolphins in what looked like a potential Super Bowl preview coming into the game. However, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot on the team’s opening drive and will have season-ending surgery. Brock Purdy replaced him and while he did impress, San Francisco’s odds take a hit. The team is signing Josh Johnson to add some backup depth, but they face significant questions moving forward.

On the east coast, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury in the first quarter. Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson and helped the Ravens secure a 10-9 win. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson did not suffer a season-ending injury, but he could be day-to-day or week-to-week pending a Monday exam. The Ravens Super Bowl odds take a hit, even if Jackson only misses a game or two.

Meanwhile, the Bills are back on top as favorites after a big Week 13 for them. They beat the Patriots on Thursday Night Football and then watched the Dolphins and Chiefs both lose on Sunday. That gave them a one-game lead on Miami in the AFC East and the tie (and thus tiebreaker edge) with Kansas City for the No. 1 seed in the overall AFC standings.

This week also brings the first removal of teams from the board. The Texans and Bears were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and are now off the board for Super Bowl odds.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 14, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.