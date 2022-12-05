Which teams are on bye in Week 14?

Week 14 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but there are a lot of teams on bye this week who will take plenty of notable players off of fantasy managers’ starting lineups. The Bears and Packers take the week off after facing each other, joined by four other teams as we approach the end of the NFL regular season.

Week 14 byes

Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders

Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers will be missing at the quarterback position this week, and will be joined on fantasy benches by running backs David Montgomery, AJ Dillon, and Aaron Jones. Cordarrelle Patterson, Jonathan Taylor, and Alvin Kamara will also be unavailable in Week 14.

At wide receiver, Allen Lazard and Christian Watson will be off this week, as will Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Michael Pittman, and rookies Chris Olave and Drake Wilson.