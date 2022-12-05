Notable absent players during Week 14 byes in 2022 NFL season

Week 14 brings the final byes of the 2022 season, and six teams will sit out this weekend — the Atlanta Falcons, the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers, the Indianapolis Colts, the New Orleans Saints, and the Washington Commanders.
As fantasy managers create their lineups, there are a significant amount of heavily-drafted players who will be unavailable to play this week. At quarterback, Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers will have to be replaced, and there will be a lot of top running backs on benches this week, from Jonathan Taylor to AJ Dillon to Brian Robinson, Jr.
Below is a full list of position players who will not be available on fantasy lineups this weekend from each bye team.
Atlanta Falcons
QB Marcus Mariota
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
RB Tyler Allgeier
WR Drake London
Chicago Bears
QB Justin Fields
TE Cole Kmet
WR Chase Claypool
RB David Montgomery
Green Bay Packers
QB Aaron Rodgers
RB AJ Dillon
RB Aaron Jones
WR Allen Lazard
WR Christian Watkins
TE Robert Tonyan
Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor
WR Parris Campbell
WR Michael Pittman, Jr.
New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara
WR Jarvis Landry
WR Chris Olave
Washington Commanders
QB Taylor Heinicke
RB Brian Robinson, Jr.
RB Antonio Gibson
WR Terry McLaurin
WR Curtis Samuel