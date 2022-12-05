Notable absent players during Week 14 byes in 2022 NFL season

Week 14 brings the final byes of the 2022 season, and six teams will sit out this weekend — the Atlanta Falcons, the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers, the Indianapolis Colts, the New Orleans Saints, and the Washington Commanders.

As fantasy managers create their lineups, there are a significant amount of heavily-drafted players who will be unavailable to play this week. At quarterback, Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers will have to be replaced, and there will be a lot of top running backs on benches this week, from Jonathan Taylor to AJ Dillon to Brian Robinson, Jr.

Below is a full list of position players who will not be available on fantasy lineups this weekend from each bye team.

Atlanta Falcons

QB Marcus Mariota

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

RB Tyler Allgeier

WR Drake London

Chicago Bears

QB Justin Fields

TE Cole Kmet

WR Chase Claypool

RB David Montgomery

Green Bay Packers

QB Aaron Rodgers

RB AJ Dillon

RB Aaron Jones

WR Allen Lazard

WR Christian Watkins

TE Robert Tonyan

Indianapolis Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor

WR Parris Campbell

WR Michael Pittman, Jr.

New Orleans Saints

RB Alvin Kamara

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Chris Olave

Washington Commanders

QB Taylor Heinicke

RB Brian Robinson, Jr.

RB Antonio Gibson

WR Terry McLaurin

WR Curtis Samuel