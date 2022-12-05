 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Clayton Kershaw signs with Dodgers in free agency

The 15-year vet is staying in LA.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the third inning in game two of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw has signed a new contract with the Dodgers, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

The 15-year MLB vet has spent that entire time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and that doesn’t appear to be changing now. Kershaw has long been considered one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball and held that title as the undisputed best for several years in a row. Last season he made it back to the All-Star Game and had a 2.28 ERA over 126.1 innings pitched. He gave up just 10 home runs, 23 walks and struck out 123 batters.

Kershaw should continue his reign as the ace of the staff despite his older age. He’s a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, has a career ERA of 2.48 with a WAR of 75.9. Those are just absolutely absurd numbers to have paired together. He has more career strikeouts (2807) than innings pitched (2581) by a pretty healthy margin as well.

His fantasy impact won’t change. He’s going to be a top-tier hurler again this season. He’s going to go quick in fantasy drafts, just like he’s done for the last 12 years, and he’ll be productive too.

