Report: Clayton Kershaw signs with Dodgers in free agency

Clayton Kershaw has signed a new contract with the Dodgers, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Dodgers officially announce that Clayton Kershaw is back. He will make $20 million this year, $5 million of which is a signing bonus, source confirms @ByRobertMurray. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) December 5, 2022

The 15-year MLB vet has spent that entire time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and that doesn’t appear to be changing now. Kershaw has long been considered one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball and held that title as the undisputed best for several years in a row. Last season he made it back to the All-Star Game and had a 2.28 ERA over 126.1 innings pitched. He gave up just 10 home runs, 23 walks and struck out 123 batters.

Kershaw should continue his reign as the ace of the staff despite his older age. He’s a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, has a career ERA of 2.48 with a WAR of 75.9. Those are just absolutely absurd numbers to have paired together. He has more career strikeouts (2807) than innings pitched (2581) by a pretty healthy margin as well.

His fantasy impact won’t change. He’s going to be a top-tier hurler again this season. He’s going to go quick in fantasy drafts, just like he’s done for the last 12 years, and he’ll be productive too.