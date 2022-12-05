Report: Justin Verlander signs three-year deal with Mets in free agency

Justin Verlander has signed a three-year contract with the New York Mets, per Andy Martino of SNY. The first two seasons are worth $86 million and there’s an option for the third year.

After missing the entire 2021 season and just making one start in 2020, Verlander came back onto the scene in 2022. He earned All-Star honors for the ninth time in his career and posted a 1.75 ERA over 28 starts. He gave up just 12 home runs and struck out 185 batters en route to his second World Series title.

Verlander, despite being in the MLB for 17 years and heading into his age-40 season, still has a ton of life in his right arm. He’s made the All-Star Game in each of the last three seasons where he wasn’t shut down with an injury and had a bit of a career renaissance during his tenure with the Houston Astros. He should be at the top of the rotation for his new club.

His fantasy impact shouldn’t change too much. He doesn't seem to have any significant health concerns heading into 2023. He’s shown in recent years that as long as he’s able to stay healthy, then he should continue to be one of the most productive pitchers in baseball, even at 40-years-old.