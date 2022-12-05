 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Trea Turner agrees to 11-year, $300 million contract with Phillies

Shortstop is headed to the reigning National League champs.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Trea Turner #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bunts for a single during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 15, 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies and SS Trea Turner have agreed to a contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Turner will get an 11-year contract worth $300 million, per Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. The contract has a full no-trade clause as well.

In a loaded shortstop class this free agency, the Phillies fill a massive need at the position with arguably the best player at the position. Turner is a two-time All-Star who has won a batting title and the World Series with the rival Washington Nationals back in 2019. The Nats dealt the SS to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 and he played out the rest of his contract in L.A.

In 2022, Turner hit .298 with 21 HRs and 100 RBI, leading the league in both plate appearances and ABs at 708 and 652, respectively. Turner led the Majors in hits in 2021 with 195 for the Nationals and Dodgers while making his first of two ASG appearances.

Turner should slot in as the leadoff hitter in what is now an even more stacked Phillies lineup. Philadelphia made it from the Wild Card to the World Series this past season, losing to the Houston Astros in six games. Turner joins Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper at the top of the lineup. The Phils also have Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh. Adding Turner may give the Phillies the best lineup in baseball.

