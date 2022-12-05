Opening odds for Texans vs. Cowboys matchup in Week 14

The NFL is working through the Week 13 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week at AT&T Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Texans scored more points on offense than the Cleveland Browns did, but still lost 27-14. They head into this game with a 1-10-1 record. The Cowboys are playing on Sunday Night Football as they look to improve on their 8-3 record and maintain pace with the Eagles. Dallas has won two straight and four of their past five.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Texans vs. Cowboys in their Week 14 matchup.

December 4

Point spread: Cowboys -16.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -1650, Texans +950

November 29

Point spread: Cowboys -14

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -900, Texans +625

Early pick: Cowboys -16.5

The Texans might end up going back to Davis Mills this week, but that’s not going to be enough to spark an offense that is un-sparkable. The Texans haven’t hit 20 points since Week 6 against the awful Raiders defense. Over their last six games they haven’t topped 17 points, while the Cowboys are averaging over 24. Fourteen points is a lot, but I just don’t see the Texans scoring more than 10 points in this one.