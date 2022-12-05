The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl will take place on Friday, December 16 and will feature the Miami Redhawks facing the UAB Blazers at 11:30 a.m. ET. The game will take place at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, and will air on ESPN.

Miami (6-6, 4-4 MAC) dealt with an injury at the quarterback position for a decent chunk of the season but did enough to get into a bowl game for the second straight season. Starting quarterback Brett Gabbert played in just four games but entered the transfer portal after the regular season ended. Aveon Smith will likely be the starting QB after filling in with Gabbert out for an offense that ranked 115th in yards per play (4.6) against FBS opponents when the regular season ended.

UAB (6-6, 4-4 C-USA) has advanced to a bowl game in every year since the program returned in 2017. Head coach Bill Clark stepped down in the offseason, and Bryant Vincent took over on an interim basis, though the school hired Trent Dilfer to be the next head coach of the program. This will be UAB’s sixth bowl game in program history, and the Blazers rank second in yards per rush attempt (5.9) against FBS opponents this season.

Miami-Ohio vs. UAB opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UAB -11

Total: 44