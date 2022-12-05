UTSA vs. Troy odds heading into Duluth Trading Cure Bowl week

The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl is set for Friday, December 16 at 3 p.m. ET and will feature the UTSA Roadrunners facing the Troy Trojans. The game will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL, and will air on ESPN.

UTSA (11-2) will play in just their fourth bowl game in school history, in what will be a matchup inclusive of one of the nations best offenses. UTSA finished first in the CUSA while averaging 6.2 yards per play against FBS opponents. The Roadrunners passing game was equally impressive, averaging 297.6 yards through the air per game, which ranked 12th against FBS opponents.

Troy (11-2) will head to its ninth bowl game in school history and their first since back in December 2018. Troy surrenders just 4.6 yards per play, which is the ninth-fewest to FBS opponents this season. Troy compiled an 11-2 record this season on the back of a 10-game winning streak, and it marks their the first season of reaching double-digit wins since the 2018.

UTSA vs. Troy opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UTSA -1.5

Total: 55