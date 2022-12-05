Louisville vs. Cincinnati odds heading into Wasabi Fenway Bowl week

The Louisville Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Bearcats on December 17 at Fenway Park for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

This game for the Keg of Nails was always going to be interesting, but now with Cards head coach Scott Satterfield accepting the same position at Cincinnati, this should be one of the most intriguing games on the postseason calendar in 2022.

The Cardinals (7-5, 4-4 ACC) will be playing in their 25th bowl game after winning five of their last seven games of the season. With Malik Cunningham leading the charge, Louisville grabbed wins over Wake Forest and NC State in conference play. Louisville lost to Air Force, 31-28, in the First Responders Bowl last season.

The Bearcats (9-3, 6-2 AAC) will be making their 22nd bowl appearance with a 10-11 record in previous bowl games. They stayed near the top of a competitive AAC, but losses to Tulane and UCF ultimately did them in. Last season, Cincinnati fell to Alabama in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl. The Bearcats will be joining the Big XII next season — without head coach Luke Fickell, who recently announced that he’ll be taking the Wisconsin job.

Louisville vs. Cincinnati opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Louisville -2.5

Total: 45