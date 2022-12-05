BYU vs. SMU odds heading into PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl week

The PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl is set as the BYU Cougars face the SMU Mustangs in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Cougars are heading to their fifth consecutive bowl game and 40th bowl appearance overall. They are 16-22-1 in bowl games with their most recent result coming at the 2021 Independence Bowl, a 31-28 loss to UAB.

The SMU Mustangs earned a bowl bid in the first season of the Rhett Lashlee era and are set to play in their 18th bowl game in program history. The highlight of the season came when SMU beat Houston 77-63 in the highest-scoring regulation game in FBS history. The Mustangs’ biggest strength is in the passing game where they ranked 20th in yards per pass attempt (8.3) against FBS opponents.

BYU vs. SMU opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: BYU -1.5

Total: 74