Fresno State vs. Washington State odds heading into Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl week

The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is set as the Washington State Cougars prepare to face the Mountain West championship winners, the Fresno State Bulldogs, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 17 and will air on ABC.

The Fresno State Bulldogs will head to their 26th bowl game in school history while riding a three-game winning streak in bowl games heading into 2022. Fresno State fended off UTEP 31-24 in the New Mexico Bowl last season, and they have not suffered a bowl game loss since December 2014. The Bulldogs ranked 53rd in yards per play (5.3) against FBS opponents in the 2022 season.

The Cougars ranked 22nd in points allowed versus FBS opponents, surrendering just 22.4 points per game. Washington State will make its 17th bowl appearance in school history, and will look toward quarterback Cameron Ward once more, who closed out the regular season with efficiency in the pocket. Ward finished the regular season without throwing an interception in five straight games.

Washington State vs. Fresno State opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Washington State -2.5

Total: 54