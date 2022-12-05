Southern Miss vs. Rice odds heading into LendingTree Bowl week

The LendingTree Bowl will take place on Saturday, December 17 and will feature the Southern Miss Golden Eagles taking on the Rice Owls at 5:45 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL, and will air on ESPN.

Southern Miss (6-6)needed a win in their final game of the regular season to make it to a bowl game as they get set to play in their 25th bowl game in program history. Southern Miss went through plenty of quarterbacks throughout the season, and that had a major impact on the offensive production. The Golden Eagles finished the regular season ranked 112th in yards per play (4.7) against FBS opponents.

Rice (5-7) qualified for a bowl game based on its APR score and will play in the postseason for the first time since 2014. This will mark the 13th bowl appearance for Rice in program history. The Owls will need to bring their best effort defensively where they struggled all season. They ranked 120th in yards per play (6.2) when the regular season ended.

Southern Miss vs. Rice opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Southern Miss -6

Total: 48