Oregon State vs. Florida odds heading into Las Vegas Bowl week

The Oregon State Beavers will head to Sin City to face the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 17.. The game is scheduled to air on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) continue to get better and better in the Jonathan Smith era as he concludes Year 5 as the head man. Oregon State is in a bowl game for the second consecutive season, and the Beavers will play in the postseason for the 17th time in program history. The Beavers finished the regular season ranked 15th in yards per pass attempt (6.3) against FBS opponents and ended November with a huge win over in-state rival Oregon.

The Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) had a disappointing first season under the leadership of Billy Napier, barely qualifying for a bowl game with a 6-6 record. They had two major wins against South Carolina and Utah, but fell to several SEC opponents including Vanderbilt. The Gators will appear in the 48th bowl game in program history this postseason after a loss to UCF in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl.

Oregon State vs. Florida opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon State -8.5

Total: 54.5