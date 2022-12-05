Boise State vs. North Texas odds heading into Frisco Bowl week

The Boise State Broncos and North Texas Mean Green will meet after they each lost their respective conference championship games. The Frisco Bowl will take place on December 17 at 9:15 p.m. ET and is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Broncos (9-4, 8-1 MWC) struggled out of conference this season but dominated the Mountain West up until the championship loss to Fresno State. The Broncos qualified for bowls in 2020 and 2021, but opted out of the postseason in 2020 and withdrew from the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl last season because of COVID-19 issues on the team.

The Mean Green (7-6, 6-3 C-USA) fell to UTSA in the Conference USA championship for the second time this season, North Texas will be playing in its third straight bowl game and making its 13th overall appearance in a bowl. The Mean Green have lost five straight bowl games, with their last win coming in the 2013 Heart of Dallas Bowl against UNLV.

Boise State vs. North Texas opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Boise State -8.5

Total: 55