Marshall vs. UConn odds heading into Myrtle Beach Bowl week

The UConn Huskies will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in Conway, South Carolina for the Myrtle Beach Bowl on December 19. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Thundering Herd (8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt) got their season off to a big start with a win over Notre Dame in South Bend. They added two more signature wins over James Madison and Appalachian state, and are heading to their ninth straight bowl game and 19th bowl game overall. Marshall is 12-6 overall in bowl games, but have lost three straight including a 36-21 decision to Louisiana in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl.

The Huskies (6-6) are back in a bowl game for the seventh time in program history in Jim Mora Jr.’s first season in charge of the program. Starting QB Ta’Quan Roberson was ruled out for the season after Week 0, and the Huskies rank 130th out of 131st in yards per pass attempt (5.0) against FBS opponents. The Huskies have relied on the ground game where they rank 40th in yards per rush attempt (4.8). Victories over Boston College and Liberty helped to boost their resume.

Marshall vs. UConn opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Marshall -10.5

Total: 40