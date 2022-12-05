Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State odds heading into Famous Idaho Potato Bowl week

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to face the San Jose State Spartans in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET on December 20. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Eagles (8-4, 5-3 MAC) finished second in MAC West standings and are bowl-bound for the second season in a row after falling to Liberty last postseason. This is the program’s sixth bowl game in history. The Eagles saw a 29-year bowl game drought between 1987 and 2016.

The Spartans (7-4, 5-3 MWC) qualified for a bowl game for the 12th time in program history and are back in postseason play after missing out in 2021. At the end of the regular season, San Jose State ranked 108th in yards per rush attempt (3.4) against FBS opponents, while the Spartans did well in stopping the run where they were 11th in yards per rush attempt defensively (3.3).

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Jose State -4.5

Total: 53