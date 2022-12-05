Toledo vs. Liberty odds heading into RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl week

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is set for Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Toledo Rockets will take on the Liberty Flames. The game will take place at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL, and will air on ESPN.

Toledo (8-5) beat the Ohio Bobcats 17-7 to win the MAC Championship for the first time since 2017. With momentum on its side, Toledo will turn its attention to winning the bowl game, which has been an elusive feat in previous campaigns. The Rockets have played in a bowl game four times since 2016, losing each of those contests. Led by dual-threat QB Dequann Finn, and a solid defense that ranks 22nd in opponent yards per play (4.8), the Rockets will look to end that postseason skid.

Liberty (8-4) will be heading to its fourth bowl game and are 3-0 in previous bowl games. Last season Liberty beat Eastern Michigan 56-20 in the LendingTree Bowl. The team is in a transition position following the departure of former head coach Hugh Freeze to Auburn and the arrival of new head coach Jamey Chadwell from Coastal Carolina.

Toledo vs. Liberty opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Toledo -1

Total: 54