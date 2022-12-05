Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama odds heading into New Orleans Bowl week

The New Orleans Bowl is set for Wednesday, December 21 at 9 p.m. ET and will feature the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers taking on the South Alabama Jaguars. The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on ESPN.

Western Kentucky (8-5) will take its second-ranked passing offense against FBS opponents into what will be their 10th bowl appearance in school history. Senior quarterback Austin Reed threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns in the Hilltoppers’ regular season finale.

South Alabama (10-2) finished off the best season in program history on a five-game winning streak heading into its bowl game. South Alabama has a balanced passing attack as wide receivers Jalen Wayne, Caullin Lacy and Devin Voisin all finished with more than 700 receiving yards. The Jaguars biggest strength came on the defensive side of the ball where they ranked 20th in yards per play (4.8) against FBS opponents.

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: South Alabama -5

Total: 59.5