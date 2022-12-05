Air Force vs. Baylor odds heading into Armed Forces Bowl week

The Armed Forces Bowl is set for Thursday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Air Force Falcons will take on the Baylor Bears. The game will take place at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX and will air on ESPN.

Air Force (9-3) is off to its 28th bowl game, all since 1982, and the second straight after last season’s 31-28 First Responder Bowl victory over the Louisville Cardinals. With a victory, the Falcons will notch a 10-win season for the third-consecutive year, which will be a first in program history.

Baylor (6-6) finished the season on a three-game skid and finished 6-6. They defeated Ole Miss, 21-7, in the Sugar Bowl last season . This will be the 27th time Baylor has appeared in a bowl game on January 1, 2022. The Bears have a 14-12 record in the postseason.

Air Force vs. Baylor opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Baylor -6.5

Total: 47