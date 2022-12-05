Houston vs. Louisiana odds heading into Independence Bowl week

The Independence Bowl is set for Friday, December 23 at 3 p.m. ET as the Houston Cougars will face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The game will take place at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, LA and will air on ESPN.

Houston (7-5) are headed to its 30th bowl game in school history and their third-straight bowl appearance in as many years. Houston will look to notch back-to-back bowl victories after narrowly beating Auburn 17-13 last year in the Birmingham Bowl. The Cougars ranked 16th in yards per play (6.5) versus FBS opponents in 2022.

Louisiana (6-6) will be playing in its 10th bowl game, all of which have come after the 2011 season. They are 7-2 in bowl games and are currently on a three-game win streak. Last year Louisiana defeated Marshall, 36-21 in the New Orleans Bowl.

Houston vs. Louisiana opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Houston -5

Total: 60.5