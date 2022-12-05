Missouri vs. Wake Forest odds heading into Gasparilla Bowl

The Gasparilla Bowl is set for Friday, December 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET as the Missouri Tigers will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and will air on ESPN.

Missouri (6-6) used a two-point victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks to reach a bowl game for the 35th time in program history. Brady Cook threw for 242 yards with a touchdown, and he also rushed for 138 yards and a score on the ground. The Tigers’ biggest strength comes on the defensive side of the ball where they rank 32nd in yards per play (5.0) against FBS opponents.

Wake Forest (7-5) ranked 16th in scoring (36.8) against FBS opponents this season, and will play in their 17th bowl game in school history. Wake Forest finished 49th in yards per play (5.6) versus FBS opponents, while also giving up an average of 29.2 points per game this season. The Demon Deacons will look to rebound from a late 34-31 loss to Duke in their season finale.

Missouri vs. Wake Forest opening odds

Spread: Wake Forest -3.5

Total: 62