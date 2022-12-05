Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State odds heading into EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl week

The Hawai’i Bowl has been set for Saturday, December 24 at 8 p.m. ET as the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will take on the San Diego State Aztecs. The game will take place at the Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, HI, and will air on ESPN.

Middle Tennessee (7-5) battled back from a midseason stretch where they lost four of five games but finished the season strong to reach a bowl game for the 10th time in program history. The strength of this program in 2022 has been its rushing defense, which finished the regular season ranked 24th in yards per rush attempt (3.6).

San Diego State (7-5) took a step back record-wise from last season’s 12-2 campaign, but they are in a bowl game for the 17th time in program history. The San Diego State offense has been a struggle this season as it finished the regular season ranked 102nd in yards per play (4.9) against FBS opponents this season.

Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Diego State -3.5

Total: 47.5