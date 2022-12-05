New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green odds heading into Quick Lane Bowl

The Quick Lane Bowl is set for Monday, December 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET as the New Mexico State Aggies will battle the Bowling Green Falcons. The game will take place at Ford Field in Detroit and air on ESPN.

New Mexico State (6-6) are heading to just its fourth bowl game in school history and their first since the 2017 season. Their .500 record is their best mark in five seasons, and it marks a four-game improvement from their win total last season. New Mexico State averaged 3.5 yards per play against FBS opponents this season.

Bowling Green (6-6) will be making its 13th appearance in a bowl game. They are 5-7 in bowls with the last appearance coming in the GoDaddy Bowl in 2015, a 58-27 loss to Georgia Southern.

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: New Mexico State -1

Total: 49.5