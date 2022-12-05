Memphis vs. Utah State odds heading into First Responder Bowl week

The First Responder Bowl is set for Tuesday, December 27 as the Memphis Tigers will face the Utah State Aggies. The game will take place at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas and will air on ESPN.

Memphis’ (6-6) 4-1 start to the season turned out to be huge for their chances at extending their bowl streak to eight games, though the 2021 Hawaii Bowl was canceled. This will be the Tigers’ 14th bowl appearance, and the strength of this group was a rushing defense that ranked No. 23 when the regular season ended in yards per rush attempt (3.5) against FBS opponents.

Utah State (6-6) snapped a three-game winning streak in the regular season finale loss to the Boise State Broncos but still qualified for a bowl game, overcoming multiple injuries at quarterback. The Aggies ranked 104th in yards per play (4.9) against FBS opponents during the regular season. Calvin Tyler Jr. exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in the regular season finale and finished with 1,043 yards on the season to go along with seven touchdowns on the ground.

Memphis vs. Utah State opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Memphis -9.5

Total: 60.5