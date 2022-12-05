East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina odds heading into Birmingham Bowl week

The East Carolina Pirates face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on December 27 in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Coastal (10-2, 7-2 Sun Belt) took home the Sun Belt Championship with a victory over Troy, coming back from a bad loss to James Madison over Thanksgiving weekend. Quarterback Grayson McCall was able to return from an ankle injury for the conference championship game. The Chanticleers will be making their third bowl appearance and are 1-1 in previous bowl games. They beat Northern Illinois, 47-41, in the Cure Bowl last December.

The East Carolina Pirates (7-5, 4-4 AAC) went head-to-head with several ranked teams this season and finished with a winning record and victories over Memphis and BYU. Their bowl game last season was canceled due to COVID, so this will mark their first postseason appearance since the 2013 season and their 18th overall.

ECU vs. Coastal Carolina opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: ECU -7

Total: 63