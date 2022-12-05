Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern odds heading into Camellia Bowl week

The Buffalo Bulls face the Georgia Southern Eagles in Montgomery, Alabama on December 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET in the Camellia Bowl. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Bulls (6-6, 5-3 MAC) grabbed their sixth win with a 24-23 victory over Akron in December. They beat MAC champion Toledo earlier in the season, but struggled in out-of-conference play. This mark’s the program’s sixth bowl appearance and second Camellia Bowl appearance — they beat Marshall in Montgomery back in 2020.

Georgia Southern (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt) made their way into bowl eligibility with an overtime victory over Appalachian State in their final game of the season after dropping three straight. They also beat Nebraska earlier in the season. The Eagles will be making their fifth bowl appearance and have a 3-1 record. Georgia Southern beat Louisiana Tech 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl.

Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia Southern -3.5

Total: 63.5