Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin odds heading into Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will take on the Wisconsin Badgers on December 27 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 10:15 p.m. ET in Phoenix, AZ. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 B1G) finished the regular season 6-6 and under .500 in conference play, but will play in a bowl game for the 34th appearance in school history. Wisconsin ranked 31st in scoring defense against FBS opponents, and will head into an influential offseason of change after their bowl game. The Badgers will welcome new head coach Luke Fickell as it is expected he will bring much of his coaching staff from Cincinnati over to Madison.

The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) are heading into their 33rd bowl as a program and have reached a bowl game every year since 2006. They finished the season with a string of tough losses, including one against Oklahoma in Bedlam and another against West Virginia.Oklahoma State is 21-11 in bowl games and held off Notre Dame to win the Fiesta Bowl last season.

Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wisconsin -4

Total: 47.5