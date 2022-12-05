 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke vs. Central Florida odds heading into Military Bowl week

The Blue Devils face the Knights in Annapolis for the 2022 Military Bowl.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Duke at Miami Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils will face off against AAC runner-up Central Florida in the Military Bowl on December 28 in Annapolis, MD. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) had their first winning season since 2018 with key victories over Wake Forest, Miami, and Virginia Tech. This marks their first bowl game appearance since their Independence Bowl victory in 2018, and the 15th bowl game in program history. QB Riley Leonard had a breakout season, passing for 2,794 yards and adding 31 touchdowns.

The Knights (9-4, 6-2 AAC) will play in their 14th bowl game in school history, while looking to shake off their 45-28 loss to Tulane in the AAC Championship. The Knights averaged 6.1 yards per play against FBS opponents this season, which ranked 27th in the nation. UCF will look to win back-to-back bowl games after besting Florida in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl last year.

Duke vs. C. Florida opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: C. Florida -2.5
Total: 61

