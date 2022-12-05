Kansas vs. Arkansas odds heading into Liberty Bowl week

The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on December 28 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. The game is scheduled to air at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Kansas (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) started their season with a 5-0 opening win streak, but managed to win just a single game since then, ending 6-6 and qualifying for their first bowl game in over a decade. The Jayhawks will be participating in their 13th bowl game and first since 2008, when they defeated Minnesota 42-21 in the Insight Bowl.

The Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) just barely made the cut for a bowl game after a 6-6 season. Quarterback KJ Jefferson’s injuries limited the Hogs’ offensive production, though they were able to grab wins over Ole Miss and Cincinnati. They defeated Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day of 2022. This will mark the program’s 44th bowl appearance and the team’s second in a row.

Kansas vs. Arkansas opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arkansas -5

Total: 67.5