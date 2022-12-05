Chris Olave start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Chris Olave has been one of the only good signs from this New Orleans Saints offense this season. Even with the struggling quarterback play, Olave has made plays when given the opportunity. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

Through 11 games, Olave has 56 receptions for 822 yards and three touchdowns. He’s done this playing with Andy Dalton as his quarterback. If they are able to add a true QB1 in the offseason, Olave’s numbers will skyrocket next year. Getting him in the draft was crucial for their front office, and barring injuries, he will have a great career in New Orleans.

The Buccaneers are allowing 192 passing yards per game which ranks sixth in the NFL. Just like the Saints, the Buccaneers have dealt with a ton of injuries on both sides of the ball. The Buccaneers' secondary has been banged up all season, but even with that, they have still played well.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Olave should start.