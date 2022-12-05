Tom Brady start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 13. The Bucs have several starters listed as questionable heading into the game, including RB Leonard Fournette and TE Cameron Brate, but their roster depth should keep them from having too many issues.

The Saints have one of the better pass defenses in the country, allowing 6.3 yards per pass attempt.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

Brady should almost always be a start. While his 14 passing touchdowns are relatively low in comparison to other elite QBs, he’s limited interceptions this season to just two, and he’s already surpassed the 3,000 passing yard mark.

With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones all playing, Brady should be able to take care of even this tough Saints defense and boost your fantasy numbers at the last minute.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Go ahead and start Brady this week.