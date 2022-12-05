Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette enters Monday night’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints listed as questionable with a hip issue. Fournette has been a full participant in practice all week, so we can safely assume he’ll be ready for Week 13 barring external circumstances. Fournette has not played since November 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette and Rachaad White will likely be sharing snaps and carries against the Saints. New Orleans has a tough pass defense and a below-average rush defense, so the Bucs might be leaning on the run on Monday.

Fournette is available in both pass and run formations, and has the third-highest receiving yards on the team, though he hasn’t been quite as explosive on the run as White in recent games.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Keep an eye on any further injury reports, but Fournette is probably a safe choice to start.