Cam Brate, Cade Otton start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate was listed as questionable this week with an illness, but logged a full practice on Sunday. Cade Otton has filled in for Brate this season when the starter was injured.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TEs Cam Brate, Cade Otton

Whether one starts over the other here may be irrelevant. The Saints’ tough pass defense has limited opposing tight ends to 3.67 fantasy points per week — the second-lowest number in the NFL. Neither Brate nor Otton has been putting up good enough numbers on the field at a consistent rate recently to offset that statistic.

Start or sit in Week 13?

Cade Otton had a solid week against the Rams and has been getting better yardage in November than Brate, so if you’re set on starting someone, Otton is the better choice here. However, my recommendation would be to sit both in Week 13.