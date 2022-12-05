Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tight end Taysom Hill does it all for the New Orleans Saints. The problem has been his inconsistencies. Many teams crowd the box against the Saints when he’s in because they know he’s running it. We look at his Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Taysom Hill

Hill gets a decent amount of snaps every week, but his numbers are limited. He has 58 carries for 409 yards and five touchdowns. In Week 4, he had nine carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7 and he’s had the opportunities. I would expect him to be shut down again tonight.

The Buccaneers are allowing 123.2 rushing yards per game which ranks 19th in the NFL. The last time they faced Hill, he had just three carries for 14 yards. They have played against him a ton throughout his career, so they know what’s coming when he’s on the field. Even though they have their struggles against the run, I expect them to limit Hill tonight.

Start or sit in Week 13?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hill should sit.