How to watch Brazil vs. South Korea in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

Brazil and South Korea face off on Monday, Dec. 5. We provide live stream and TV info for the Round of 16 matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
SOCCER: NOV 28 FIFA World Cup - Switzerland v Brazil Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/PxImages/Icon Sportwire

Brazil and South Korea will square off in the Round of 16 knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for Monday, December 5 at 2 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brazil are heavy favorites to advance while holding -1400 odds in that category. South Korea are a +700 longshot to upset Brazil and advance to the quarterfinals.

Brazil vs. South Korea

Date: Monday, December 5
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

