How to watch Japan vs. Croatia in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

Japan and Croatia will square off in the round of 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for Monday, December 5 at 10 a.m. ET while airing on Fox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Croatia are favored to advance with -200 odds in that category. Japan have +165 odds to advance.

Japan vs. Croatia

Date: Monday, December 5

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.