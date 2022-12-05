Brazil vs. South Korea picks, predictions in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

The round of 16 knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup continues on Monday, December 5. Brazil will face South Korea with the match starting at 2 p.m. ET and will be airing on Fox.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brazil v. South Korea

Date: Monday, December 5

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Brazil: -360

Draw: +500

South Korea: +1000

Moneyline pick: Brazil -360

Brazil are the No. 1 nation in FIFA’s World Rankings for a reason. Neymar is expected to return to the Brazil lineup, but the “Selecao” side can probably get by without him if they wanted to. Brazil play an aggressive, ultra-attacking style that will give South Korea fits for 90 minutes. Furthermore, Brazil has the rest advantage here as they were able to sit several key players on Friday after winning the group earlier in the week. The better sides have thrived in the round of 16 so far, as Argentina, Netherlands, and France were able to win in regular time. Brazil shouldn’t have a problem following suit.