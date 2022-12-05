 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Japan vs. Croatia picks, predictions in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Japan vs. Croatia in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Croatia v Belgium: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Japan and Croatia are set to play in the Round of 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup. The match will start at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, December 5 while airing on FOX.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan vs. Croatia

Date: Monday, December 5
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Japan: +300
Draw: +240
Croatia: +100

Moneyline pick: Draw +240

Japan entered the 2022 World Cup as a potential sleeper, and they lived up to the billing so far. Despite having a perceived talent disadvantage, Japan were able to beat top nations like Germany and Spain in the group stage. This Japanese side clearly aren’t intimidated to play Croatia, a nation that is No. 12 in the FIFA World Rankings. Croatia finished with a pair of 0-0 draws in three group stage matches. This could be another nervy battle that ends in a draw in regular time.

