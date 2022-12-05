Japan vs. Croatia picks, predictions in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

Japan and Croatia are set to play in the Round of 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup. The match will start at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, December 5 while airing on FOX.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan vs. Croatia

Date: Monday, December 5

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Japan: +300

Draw: +240

Croatia: +100

Moneyline pick: Draw +240

Japan entered the 2022 World Cup as a potential sleeper, and they lived up to the billing so far. Despite having a perceived talent disadvantage, Japan were able to beat top nations like Germany and Spain in the group stage. This Japanese side clearly aren’t intimidated to play Croatia, a nation that is No. 12 in the FIFA World Rankings. Croatia finished with a pair of 0-0 draws in three group stage matches. This could be another nervy battle that ends in a draw in regular time.