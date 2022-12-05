 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is the referee for Brazil vs. South Korea Round of 16 match?

Here’s a look at the referee and crew for Brazil vs. South Korea.

By DKNation Staff
Referee Clément Turpin gestures during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The World Cup wraps up the third day of the Round of 16 on Monday when Brazil and South Korea face off at Stadium 974. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on FOX and will see the Brazilians installed as heavy favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Brazil is -360 to win in regular time and -1200 overall to advance. South Korea is +1000 to win in regular time and +700 overall to advance.

The match will be officiated by an all-French crew with Clément Turpin serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Nicolas Danos and Cyril Gringore.

The over/under on cards for this match is set at 3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The under is favored at -165 while the over is priced at +120.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of DAY’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):

  • Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Danos (FRA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Cyril Gringore (FRA)
  • Fourth Official: Slavko Vincic (SVN)
  • Video Assistant Referee: Jerome Brisard (FRA)
  • Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (ESP)
  • Offside Video Assistant Referee: Roberto Diaz Perez Del Palomar (ESP)
  • Support Video Assistant Referee: Benoit Millot (FRA)

