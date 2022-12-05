Who is the referee for Brazil vs. South Korea Round of 16 match?

The World Cup wraps up the third day of the Round of 16 on Monday when Brazil and South Korea face off at Stadium 974. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on FOX and will see the Brazilians installed as heavy favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Brazil is -360 to win in regular time and -1200 overall to advance. South Korea is +1000 to win in regular time and +700 overall to advance.
The over/under on cards for this match is set at 3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The under is favored at -165 while the over is priced at +120.
Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of DAY’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):
- Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
- Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Danos (FRA)
- Assistant Referee 2: Cyril Gringore (FRA)
- Fourth Official: Slavko Vincic (SVN)
- Video Assistant Referee: Jerome Brisard (FRA)
- Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (ESP)
- Offside Video Assistant Referee: Roberto Diaz Perez Del Palomar (ESP)
- Support Video Assistant Referee: Benoit Millot (FRA)